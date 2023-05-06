Freddie Gibbs Nicknamed “Spreadie Gibbs” Following Ex-Girlfriend’s Graphic Photo Claims

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Meanwhile, the Alfredo rapper has been relatively silent on Twitter, posting just two comments that appear to relate to the situation at hand.

Freddie Gibbs is the subject of thousands of tweets following his purported ex-girlfriend’s social media tirade. The Alfredo rapper started trending on Friday (5/5) after apparent p### star “Destini Creams” accused Gibbs of dropping her when she got pregnant with their child. The situation quickly spiraled out of control, with the woman claiming Gibbs sent her a graphic photo still in her possession.

In between accusations, she casually tweeted, “Blocking me on twitter while i have a picture of you spreading your a###### in my phone is insane … imma spare them that one though.”

blocking me on twitter while i have a picture of you spreading your a###### in my phone is insane … imma spare them that one though 🥲 — THE FIT MAMI (@destinicreams) May 5, 2023

For some twisted reason, the woman was asked numerous times to post the photo, but she refused. She added, “Y’all I am not posting the a###### pic. I was just in a silly goofy mood stop asking.”

Gibbs has been relatively silent on Twitter, posting just two comments that appear to relate to the situation at hand. “I ain’t have a phone,” he wrote, which was followed by a series of laughing emojis.

As for the woman, she was nowhere near finished. She seemed highly offended people were questioning why she wanted to keep Gibbs’ baby knowing he wasn’t ready.

“’WHy dId u KeEp HiS bAbY?'” she wrote. “Cause this is my baby TOO. this is a baby we literally PLANNED. my heart was in it. i’m pro choice. But i could not go through the procedure knowing i purposely brought this baby here. my child will be taken care of REGARDLESS.”

When someone suggested she should’ve taken the Plan B pill, she asked, “Do we really live in a world where women can only want their baby if the father is involved too?? like damn i can’t keep my baby???? s###.”

Her latest arrived on Sunday (5/6). She wrote: “Some of y’all seem upset that I’m not sharing the picture and that’s a little concerning.”

Unfortunately for Freddie Gibbs, the mere thought of this photo has sparked a cascade of memes and a new nickname for him: “Spreadie Gibbs.” Check out some of the reactions below.

They say this how spreadie Gibbs looked when he took the pic 😂😂😂😂 allegedly 😂😂😂 don’t shoot the messenger pic.twitter.com/19NUAWP72D — lil duval (@lilduval) May 6, 2023

THEY CALLED THAT N#### SPREADIE GIBBS 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/jpY6U3nU6l — Pamela Anderson (@TrinidadLetta) May 6, 2023

It’s not even 10am and n##### are on twitter calling Freddie Gibbs Spreadie Gibbs pic.twitter.com/T3iaYCzbti — Naeem (@YuFoundNemo) May 6, 2023

Freddie Gibbs was my favorite rapper at one point 🤢🤢🤢🤢 pic.twitter.com/sQw80aRsX6 — captain cornbread (@captaincornbret) May 6, 2023

DJ Akademiks finding out why Freddie Gibbs is trending pic.twitter.com/xGSVt0SLyY — MaltLiquorPapi (@LowkeyBrilliant) May 6, 2023

I learned way too much about Freddie Gibbs in the last 12 hours… against my will at that. Spreadie Gibbs trending is CRAZY. 🫠🫠🫠 pic.twitter.com/wykf5sd3wd — Shoboat (@Shobeezy) May 6, 2023

Wait a minute what’s this i hear bout Freddie Gibbs sending his ol lady pics of his ass wide open? 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — lil duval (@lilduval) May 6, 2023

Freddie gibbs reading all the tweets about his b####### pic.twitter.com/8qiZN7FQEN — AMADEUS 🌘 (@zoogzic) May 6, 2023