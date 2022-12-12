Freddie Gibbs Reveals Michael Jackson Used To Beat His Dad In Talent Shows 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Freddie Gibbs claimed his father and Michael Jackson used to be talent show rivals, although his dad was no match for the superstar.

Freddie Gibbs comes from a talented family with a father who he claims used to compete against Michael Jackson in talent shows when they were kids.

The “Too Much” rapper is a native of the late superstar’s hometown of Gary, Indiana. He revealed the interesting connection during a recent appearance on the All The Smoke podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson.

“Yeah, Michael Jackson used to beat my daddy ass in the talent shows,” Freddie Gibbs said. “My dad sing, my dad in The Chi-Lites, matter of fact. Him and Mike the same age, so they was always bumping heads in the talent shows and Mike would f### that n#### up. I’m like, ‘F### you thought, n####?’”

Freddie Gibbs’s Dad took On Michael Jackson & His Siblings

Freddie Gibbs recounted a time his father tried to compete against Michael and the whole of the Jackson 5.

“And I’m like, you up there solo,” he added. “He got Tito, Jermaine… They in step, they got moves, they got Joe, you know what I’m sayin’? They had Joe pushin’ them n#####. You ain’t had nobody, you just had yo mama telling you ‘Yes my baby!’ Mike had a team, n####! He couldn’t f### with Mike.”

He continued: “I love you Dad, but you know you can’t f### with Mike. Mike was f#####’ you up, your whole life. We be watching Michael Jackson, my dad like, ‘Turn that muthafuckin s### off.’ He be listening to it on the low though. That n#### love Mike.” Check out the clip below.

Meanwhile, having suggested his recent album $oul $old $eparately could be his last, Freddie Gibbs has made a significant impact in Hollywood. After his acting debut in 2021’s award-winning independent film Down With The King, The New York Times named the rapper among the Top 10 Best Actors of 2022.