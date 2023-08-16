Freddie Gibbs Roasted For Giant Leg Tattoo Of Mike Tyson, Samuel L. Jackson, Wesley Snipes 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Freddi Gibbs is being mocked by some online for his new leg tattoo, which features portraits of three famous pop culture icons.

Freddie Gibbs has added another piece of indelible art to his collection with a huge new leg tattoo featuring portraits of some of his idols.

The Gary, Indiana-bred hitmaker took to social media Tuesday (August 15) to unveil his fresh ink. The tattoo covers half of his leg, from ankle to knee, and features three famous pop culture icons.

A portrait of Samuel L. Jackson in his role as Jules Winnfield in the 1995 cult classic Pulp Fiction covers the lower portion while an inking of Wesley Snipes as the titular character from the Blade movie franchise sits next to Gibbs’s knee. In between the two actors is an image of Mike Tyson holding up stacks of cash.

“Bad Mother F#####,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter, alongside a video of his new tattoo.

While the video garnered some admirers, many of the replies mocked the tattoo, particularly the accuracy of the Tyson portrait. However, Gibbs was able to see the funny side and got in on the jokes.

“That’s 50 Tyson,” read one response, which drew a laugh from Freddie Gibbs.

Another commenter wasn’t as generous about Freddie Gibbs’ new tattoo. “Why they all look like they missin a chromosome?” they asked.

Meanwhile, over on Instagram, TheHipHopWolf blog shared the video where the roasting continued.

“That’s A PORTRAIT OF KEENAN IVORY WAYANS PLAYING MIKE TYSON ON IN LIVING COLOR,” one user replied.

Another questioned the quality of the tattoo: “How are rappers so rich nd still choose s##### tattoo artists?”

Freddie Gibbs was mercilessly mocked earlier this year after being given the moniker Spreaddie Gibbs.