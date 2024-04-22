Da Band’s Freddy P Says He Tried To Kill Diddy After Mogul Threatened His Life

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Freddy P says he tried to end Diddy’s life after the mogul threatened to buy every house on his block and have him shot.

Freddy P claims he left Diddy’s MTV Making The Band 2 group Da Band because the Bad Boy Records founder threatened to kill him. According to Freddy P, he was so disturbed by the threat that he considered ending Diddy’s life and almost went through with it.

On the latest episode of The Art of Dialogue, Freddy P reflected on his departure from the group and the events leading up to it. He claimed a dispute in the studio led to Diddy promising to use his power to take him out.

At the time, he felt “frustrated with a lot of s### going on,” and was in a bad mood.

“Anyway, we get into a situation,” Freddy P recalled of his conversation with Diddy. “We in front of everybody, n#### like, “Man, what you think you bad or something?’ He was like, ‘N####, I’ll buy every house on your block, shut every light off in that b####, and every time you come out that b#### you’ll get popped.’”

He continued, “When he tell you some s### like that, you go to picture him purchasing every house, you going to picture every light going off, and that s### silenced me.”

Later in the conversation, Freddy claimed Diddy also threatened to have him maimed. “He was like, ‘You could walk out the studio right now and somebody just walk up and pop you.’”

Freddy claimed Diddy said ‘I don’t want to see you die or nothing,” but would have him shot in the knee to “humble” him.

Freddy P Lies In Wait For Diddy

Following the studio incident, Freddy P decided to quit the group and planned his revenge on Diddy. He went as far as lying in wait for the Hip-Hop mogul, but he never carried out his plan.

“Later on that night, I was trying to take his ass out,” Freddy confessed. “Me and my dog, God rest his soul, we had a G Wagon, and he had his little two twos, I had a little pistol on me or whatever. I had the Mac or whatever, and we were waiting on his p#### ass to come out.”