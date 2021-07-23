Fredo Bang & Lit Yoshi Arrested In Miami On Fugitive Warrants

Fredrick “Fredo Bang” Givens is supposed to close out the Rolling Loud Miami Festival’s Dryp Stage on Friday night. However, the Baton Rouge-bred rapper found himself behind bars on Thursday.

According to multiple reports, Fredo Bang was taken into custody by federal agents on a Louisiana warrant. The Def Jam recording artist is currently housed in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center for an apparent parole violation.

Fredo Bang’s associate, Mieyoshi “Lit Yoshi” Edwards, was booked into Miami-Dade County’s TGKCC on July 21 for an out-of-state fugitive extraction warrant. The two Top Boy Gorilla (TBG) crew affiliates were reportedly feuding with fellow Baton Rouge native YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

There was speculation that Fredo Bang and Lit Yoshi were involved in a 2019 drive-by shooting that took place near the Trump International Beach Resort in Sunny Isles Beach. YoungBoy (born Kentrell Gaulden) was the assumed target in the incident that left the “Bandit” rapper’s girlfriend wounded and a bystander dead.

No one was ever charged for the killing, but prosecutors in Louisiana believe Top Boy Gorilla was connected to the death of Hertz rental car employee Mohamad Jradi in Florida. Lit Yoshi is facing attempted murder charges back in his home state, and a judge ruled the jury in that case can hear about Edwards’s alleged involvement in the Sunny Isles Beach shooting.

In 2016, Fredo Bang was arrested in Baton Rouge for attempted second-degree murder after allegedly firing at the victim following an argument. The Most Hated album creator served two years in jail before being released on parole.

Law enforcement reportedly raided Fredo Bang’s Miami-area home this week and supposedly discovered firearms, body armor, and a stolen car which could be violations of the 25-year-old’s parole conditions. Attorney Ron Haley told the Miami Herald the guns are legally registered to a security detail and Bang has no knowledge of a stolen vehicle.

Ron Haley also claimed Fredo Bang was being “targeted unjustly,” and he hopes the “Oouuh” performer will make his set at Rolling Loud Miami which is scheduled for tonight (July 23) at 10:20 pm ET. In addition, Haley said his other client, Lit Yoshi, was already scheduled to return to Louisiana for a court hearing on Monday.

“I am in constant communication with the prosecutors in Baton Rouge,” said Ron Haley about his legal defense of Lit Yoshi, who was apparently wearing a GPS monitor at the time of his arrest in Florida. “They easily could have executed the arrest warrant Monday when he returns to Baton Rouge.”