Fredro Starr Confirms Brandy & Countess Vaughn Had Friction On “Moesha”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Onyx member says the two actresses argued on set.

Moesha ran for six seasons from 1996 to 2001. The UPN sitcom starred Brandy Norwood, Countess Vaughn, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lamont Bentley and Shar Jackson. Rapper/actor Fredro Starr also played Quinton “Q” Brooks on the show.

The Art Of Dialogue caught up with Fredro Starr for an interview. The conversation included the Onyx member discussing the rumored animosity between then-teenagers Brandy Norwood and Countess Vaughn.

“There was definitely friction,” Starr confirmed. The 52-year-old New York City native then said, “There were times on the set where they had an argument once or twice. They got over it. People argue.”

Starr continued, “But I’m gonna keep it real, Countess Vaughn was funny. She was hilarious, and they needed her on the show, so she had a right to beef. She had a right to speak her mind.”

Cast of Moesha

Countess Vaughn later took on a lead role in the Moesha spinoff The Parkers along with stand-up comedian Mo’Nique. The Parkers premiered on UPN in August 1999 and ran for 110 episodes through May 2004.

“Whatever happened, I’m sure that [Countess Vaughn] was frustrated enough to where it exploded,” Fredro Starr stated. The Firestarr album creator also speculated that Brandy and Vaughn could have faked the behind-the-scenes conflict to “milk the system” for a second series.

Previously, Fredro Starr caused an uproar when he publicly stated Brandy performed oral sex on him. Starr also had an infamous, on-air encounter with Charlamagne Tha God when the radio host mentioned the alleged sexual encounter with the R&B singer during an interview on The Breakfast Club.