Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Myka 9’s birthday celebration is Wednesday (January 15) at the Escala K-Town restaurant beginning at 9 p.m. PT and will double as a fundraiser.

Renowned jazz drummer and producer for groups like Freestyle Fellowship and the Pharcyde, Darryl “JMD” Moore, is among the many artists who’ve lost everything to the Los Angeles wildfires raging across the city.

On Tuesday (January 14), Moore shared a video of the devastation that destroyed his Altadena home and, as a result, is getting major support from his collaborators, including Myka 9 of Freestyle Fellowship, Project Blowed and Haiku d’Etat.

“Our fellow brother @og_jmdarrylmoe musician , actor, community leader and producer/drummer of countless LA HipHop groups , jazz records including ‘Inner city Griots’ was one of the hundreds of houses engulfed recently in Altadena,” an Instagram post from Freestyle Fellowship reads. “If you wanna donate to him and his family there’s a link (in our blowed bio above) and Thank You if u have already!!!

“There is also a benefit for JMD tomorrow aligned with @myka9 birthday celebration at @escalaktown so u can come through Wed Jan 15th and contribute there as well. Also let’s not forget others who were affected u can tag them in the comments below so that others who are able and wish to can also possibly help. Thx #RestoreLA Remain #LAStrong. We gotta be our own village.”

As mentioned, Myka 9’s birthday celebration is Wednesday (January 15) at the Escala K-Town restaurant beginning at 9 p.m. PT and will double as a fundraiser. Guests include DJs Jeremy Sole, Freestyle Fellowship’s Kiilu Grand and DJ Zu. All proceeds will go toward Moore and his family.

A GoFundMe launched in Moore’s name has already collected more than $16,000 with a goal of $18,000.

“I am Bishop Henry Joseph,” the description reads. “I have known Darryl Moore since kindergarten. He has lost his house to the fires in Southern California. Yes, let’s pray for him and his family, then let’s do something to help. Let’s show that the 5ives family, Gardena High, and Mississippians care. 100% of the funds will go to Darryl Moore and his family.”

Head here to donate.

Formed in the late ’80s, Freestyle Fellowship is comprised of Aceyalone, Myka 9, P.E.A.C.E. and Self Jupiter, with DJ Kiilu Grand as their primary DJ and producer. The group is widely recognized as pioneers of the West Coast underground Hip-Hop movement. They’ve been credited with influencing numerous artists and groups, including Jurassic 5, the Pharcyde and Kendrick Lamar.

Their debut album, To Whom It May Concern… (1991), set the stage for their unique style, blending conscious themes and verbal dexterity. The follow-up album, Innercity Griots (1993), is considered a classic, praised for its innovative approach. Over the years, they have released other projects, both as a group and through their individual solo careers.

Though they never achieved “mainstream” commercial success, Freestyle Fellowship remains one of the most respected and influential Hip-Hop groups in the genre’s history.