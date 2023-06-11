Souls Of Mischief, Pharcyde & Tha Alkaholiks Announce Special 30th Anniversary Show

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Hosted by Goldenvoice/AEG Presents, the stacked lineup coincides with the 50th anniversary celebration of Hip-Hop.

Souls of Mischief, Pharcyde and Tha Alkaholiks will convene at The Novo in Los Angeles on August 13 for a special performance. Hosted by Goldenvoice/AEG Presents, the stacked lineup coincides with the 50th anniversary celebration of Hip-Hop.

Each group will perform their most celebrated albums. Souls of Mischief will perform 93 Til Infinity, Pharcyde will perform Bizarre Ride II and Tha Alkaholiks will perform 21 & Over.

Souls of Mischief—Phesto, Tajai, A-Plus and Opio of the Hieroglyphics—is currently in the middle of a massive 93-date tour in honor of 93 Til Infinity, their seminal debut. It’s been a wild ride thus far. While performing at London’s Jazz Cafe, someone decided to swipe one of their special tour jackets.

The group quickly issued an ultimatum on Instagram, writing in a since-deleted post, “This person is not a fan of our legacy at all. Yes we have the video of the theft in our possession thanks to the wonderful staff here. The thieves (yes her too) have until tomorrow night at 8pm to return the jacket with it’s belongings or we will post and repost the clip to our media outlets and sincerely ask for all of our followers, family and friends to repost.

“Our footage of the theft is clear as day and we will do whatever it takes to identify (him/her) if you do NOT come forward. We have two more shows at this venue where we’ll also announce the thievery and bring awareness to what transpired with the intent to ID this cat.”

The jacket was ultimately returned and Souls of Mischief have continued on their expansive trek. On June 13, they will land in Toronto, hit Quebec the following day and head to Vermont on June 15. Stops in Boston, New York City, Philly, Baltimore, D.C. and Atlanta are among the many cities left. The group will also perform at the historic Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado on September 17 with Atmosphere, Danny Brown and more. Find more information here.

Pharcyde meanwhile, has been performing as a trio as of late. Despite B##### Brown’s absence, Imani, Fatlip and Slimkid3 crush their setlist each and every night, performing all the classics, including “Drop” and “Runnin’.” As for the upcoming Novo show, details are available on the Goldenvoice website.