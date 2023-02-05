EXCLUSIVE: Souls Of Mischief Announce 93-Date Tour For “93 ‘Til Infinity’s” 30th Anniversary

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Souls of Mischief has announced the dates for its upcoming tour honoring the 30th anniversary of the Bay Area group’s seminal album, 93 ’til Infinity. The international run consists of 93 stops in cities such as Los Angeles, London, Berlin and Paris. It wraps up at the historic Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado on September 17.

“We are most looking forward to the camaraderie between ourselves and seeing so many people from so many places and walks of life come together around Hip Hop,” Tajai tells AllHipHop. As for the seemingly exhaustive schedule, Tajai isn’t sweating it.

He adds, “We’ve done long tours in the past so running out of steam isn’t my concern. The show just improves and evolves. We prepare by rehearsing and making sure we eat right and get proper rest daily.”

The group initially revealed plans for the massive global run speaking to Rock The Bells contributor Kyle Eustice last year. As Tajai explained at the time, “We got the 30th anniversary of 93 ‘Til Infinity coming next year, so we’ve been working with a lot of people about really blowing that out. We’re trying to do 93 shows. I’m getting offers in Europe. I mean, U.S. of course, but Europe, too. I got an offer from Brazil yesterday, so we’re trying to market that. It’s also the 20th anniversary of Full Circle and then also the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop.”

93 ‘Til Infinity was released on September 28, 1993 via Jive Records (despite Wikipedia incorrectly stating it was released in February of that year). It peaked at No. 85 on the Billboard 200 and No. 17 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. Since then, it’s evolved into an underground Hip-Hop classic. With production from fellow Hiero members Casual, Del The Funky Homosapien, Domino and, of course, A-Plus, the album was a staunch departure from the gangsta rap dominating the West Coast. It also gave the group its first Hot 100 hit after the title track reached No. 72 on the chart. Revisit “93 ‘Til Infinity” below and find more information here.