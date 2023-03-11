Souls Of Mischief Puts Merch Thief On Blast After London Show: “You Are On Candid Camera!”

Hieroglyphics’ Phesto, Tajai, Opio and A-Plus are currently amid a massive 93-date run in honor of the 30th anniversary of the group’s debut album, 93 Til Infinity.

Souls of Mischief is currently amid a massive 93-date run in honor of the 30th anniversary of the group’s debut album, 93 Til Infinity. On Friday night (March 10), Hieroglyphics’ Phesto, Tajai, Opio and A-Plus put a merch thief on blast, who apparently swiped one of their tour jackets right off the stage. The incident took place at the Jazz Cafe in London, which has several cameras. Taking to Instagram, Souls of Mischief issued an ultimatum.

“Last night at @thejazzcafe in #London someone made a terrible decision and swiped one of our SOM tour jackets off the stage,” the caption read. “This person is not a fan of our legacy at all. Yes we have the video of the theft in our possession thanks to the wonderful staff here. The thieves (yes her too) have until tomorrow night at 8pm to return the jacket with it’s belongings or we will post and repost the clip to our media outlets and sincerely ask for all of our followers, family and friends to repost.

“Our footage of the theft is clear as day and we will do whatever it takes to identify (him/her) if you do NOT come forward. We have two more shows at this venue where we’ll also announce the thievery and bring awareness to what transpired with the intent to ID this cat.”

Souls of Mischief announced the celebratory run last month. The international tour consists of 93 stops in cities such as Los Angeles, London, Berlin and Paris. It wraps up at the historic Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado on September 17.

“We are most looking forward to the camaraderie between ourselves and seeing so many people from so many places and walks of life come together around Hip Hop,” Tajai told AllHipHop. “We’ve done long tours in the past so running out of steam isn’t my concern. The show just improves and evolves. We prepare by rehearsing and making sure we eat right and get proper rest daily.”

93 ‘Til Infinity was released on September 28, 1993 via Jive Records. It peaked at No. 85 on the Billboard 200 and No. 17 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. Since then, it’s evolved into an underground Hip-Hop classic. With production from fellow Hiero members Casual, Del The Funky Homosapien, Domino and, of course, A-Plus, the album was a staunch departure from the gangsta rap dominating the West Coast. It also gave the group its first Hot 100 hit after the title track reached No. 72 on the chart. Revisit “93 ‘Til Infinity” below and find more information here.