FREETHEWAVE Rapper Tsu Surf Trends As Fans Speculate Arrest

Prayers are going up for one of the most dynamic battle rappers in the history of Hip-Hop.

Free The Wave!

Free Surf!!!

Early Saturday afternoon, rumors started to emerge that battle rapper Tsu Surf, whose real name is Rahjon Cox, was being arrested on RICO charges.

Conflicting stories prevailed with some saying members of his Crip gang have been arrested and he was on the run and others saying he was going to turn himself in.

While the details of his detainment are sparse, the internet is swarming with well wishes making #FreeSurf and #FreeTheWave trend. This comes immediately after he beat his opponent JC at the Ultimate Rap League’s Summer Madness 12 event in Charlotte, NC, and performed a masterful set at the Rolling Loud Festival in New York City, hours a part.

Surf’s manager gave a trial of cryptic messages, suggesting someone might have said something that they should not have. This possibly is not connected to Surf’s case at all, but a few general messages.

“Don’t ever disrespect your inside for an outsider’s entertainment…..under no circumstances. A person that don’t live in my house or never been in my house would never know what goes on behind closed doors. You are an outsider for a reason.”

“Get a person angry or drunk and they’ll tell you how they really feel about you. Whole time you thinking yall tight and the moment something goes not as planned they say or do something you never would’ve imagined.”

“Just because you’ll never do it to them, doesn’t mean they’ll never do it to you.”

However, as one of the key architects in the Raw Bunch Entertainment movement, the brand, and label that Surf owns and distributes his content through, this message is loud and clear that greatness and countering a crisis have no room for any distractions.

“I’m tryna build a brand and a legacy……no time for negativity.”

“#InTheBunchWeTrust”

The first definitive comment the music executive made laughing at people who are running with stories about what is going on.

“How are ppl telling ME what’s going on 😂😂😂😂😂”

Gun Titles founding member Tay Roc took to Twitter at 8:04 on Sunday, Oct. 2, changing his moniker to FreeTheTitles, and tweeting, “GUNTITLES Forever ! #DaBiggest 🦇🌊.”

He later hopped on Instagram around 1 p.m. later in the day to send positive energy to his brother Surf. He posted a picture of the two together, both dressed in orange and black, with the caption, “Free The Wave 🔓🌊😔.”

Rap music has recently been under attack with many big city prosecutors zeroing on alleged gang members or associates thriving in the culture. From New York to Georgia to Illinois to Florida, three forms of emceeing have taken front stage and have District Attorneys combing through rappers’ songs and pieces of art to link them to crime. Those subgenres are Trap, Drill, and Florida’s popular Murder rap.

They are even dissecting battle rap lyrics, a space where Tsu Surf has been noted as one of the most prolific artists in his generation— going undefeated over the last year and a half (15-0).

When the prosecution tries to get artists on RICO charges, they move to connect them to violence and criminal activity connected to an organized group. The acronym is Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and it is a United States federal offense.

LexisNexis states “New Jersey Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (“New Jersey RICO”), N.J.S.A. § 2C:41-2(c), the plaintiff must demonstrate (1) the existence of an enterprise, (2) that the enterprise engaged in or its activities affected trade or commerce, (3) that defendant was employed by, or associated with the enterprise, (4) that he participated in the conduct of the affairs of the enterprise, and (5) that he participated through a pattern of racketeering activity.”

“In order to demonstrate a pattern of racketeering activity under New Jersey RICO, the plaintiff must show (1) that the defendant committed at least two predicate acts and (2) that the incidents of racketeering activity embrace criminal conduct that has either the same or similar purposes, results, participants or victims or methods of commission or are otherwise interrelated by distinguishing characteristics and are not isolated incidents,” it continues to explain.

If Surf is being accused of RICO charges, like the case of Young Thug, they will try and pin a series of crimes, including murder and money laundering to his enterprise, which includes his career both in commercial and battle rap entertainment.

While this is not the first time that Surf has been connected to violence, arrested and/or locked up, no evidence has been produced to support any claims to this alleged rumor surrounding his detainment.

He has been on record in a series of interviews, saying that the violent lyrics in his art can also be seen as “wrestling.”

This is a sentiment that Ice Cube expressed when congratulating California’s governor, Gavin Newsom for passing legislation prohibiting the use of rap lyrics in criminal cases.

The West Coast legend said their music is often just entertainment and should not be taken more seriously than Stephen King novels.

After these posts, Tsu Surf released his own statement on his Instastory.

One was a screenshot of two songs from a project to be released in October. One is called, “Die Legend” (2 min. 49 sec.) and another “Free Me 1” (2 min. 14 sec.).

Tsu Surf Instagram Story Oct. 2

The project seems to be called, “Pray We Meet Again.”

The second image on his IG story says plainly, “I broke plenty Hearts… Breaking my daughters… Hurt THE MOST.”

Tsu Surf Instagram Story Oct. 2

