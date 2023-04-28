French Montana Drops The Trailer For Drake & Diddy-Produced ‘For Khadija’ Doc

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The film tells the story of the African immigrant’s life in America.

For Khadija will premiere at this year’s Tribeca Festival on June 16. The documentary chronicles the rise of Morocco-born, Bronx-bred rapper Karim “French Montana” Kharbouch.

Mandon Lovett directed the For Khadija film. Hip Hop recording artists/moguls Aubrey “Drake” Graham and Sean “Diddy” Combs serve as executive producers for the project. An official trailer for the doc dropped on Thursday.

The Tribeca Festival premiere event at The Beacon Theatre will also feature a moderated panel discussion. After the screening of For Khadija, French Montana, Triplets Ghetto Kids, and other special guests will perform at the New York City venue.

“For Khadija. That’s for my mother,” said French Montana earlier this year. “You know she came out here and sacrificed for us. My father had left and she stayed, and she helped me become who I became, so I dedicated it to her. Drake is executive producing it.”

He also added, “It’s a real immigrant story, coming from Africa. I’m from Morocco to the Hip Hop culture in the Bronx and really just being in culture shock. Not knowing English when I was 13 when I came. And from there, just taking it from that.”

French Montana has released four studio LPs – 2013’s Excuse My French, 2017’s Jungle Rules, 2019’s Montana, and 2021’s They Got Amnesia. His catalog also includes the recently released Coke Boys 6 mixtape with DJ Drama. Plus, Montana became the first African artist to earn a Diamond Award from the RIAA.