French Montana Drops “They Got Amnesia” Featuring Rick Ross, Kodak Black, Pop Smoke & More

French Montana released “They Got Amnesia” last night after pulling up to the L.A Leakers show to drop a seven-minute freestyle.

French Montana has released his fourth studio LP “They Got Amnesia” featuring collaborations with Rick Ross, Kodak Black, Pop Smoke, Lil Durk, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Fivio Foreign, 42 Dugg, and more.

The “Unforgettable” rapper took to Twitter to share a snippet of the visuals for “Touch the Sky” with John Legend and Rick Ross.

“’THEY GOT AMNESIA’ THE ALBUM OUT NOW. ‘TOUCH THE SKY’ feat @johnlegend @richforever link in bio”

“TOUCH THE SKY” feat @johnlegend @richforever 💨 link bio pic.twitter.com/hGIX1K8Pj2 — French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) November 19, 2021

French On “L.A Leakers”

Meanwhile, French pulled up to DJ sourMILK and Justin Credible’s “L.A. Leakers” radio show ahead of the project’s release. He dropped a seven-minute freestyle over Mobb Deep’s “Back at You,” Drake’s “No Friends in the Industry,” LL Cool J’s “I Shot Ya” and “The Truth,” and a pair of Notorious B.I.G. cuts, “You’re Nobody (Til Somebody Kills You)” and “Long Kiss Goodnight.”

Although French opened with Drake’s latest offering, “Certified Lover Boy,” their track on “They Got Amnesia” was removed before release. According to TMZ, “Splash Brothers” was pulled from the album because Drake didn’t think it was right to release music in the wake of the recent Astroworld tragedy.

Earlier this month, French Montana announced his album and revealed his health scare two years ago left him close to death.

“THEY GOT AMNESIA” THE ALBUM NOV 12. TWO YEARS AGO THIS SAME DAY I WAS IN ICU FIGHTING FOR MY LIFE,” he wrote. LOSS OF MEMORY LOST FRIENDS LOST HOPE ALMOST LOST IT ALL…. AND WHEN I WAS DOWN I FOUND OUT ALL I HAD WAS ALLAH… HE PICKED ME UP AND GAVE ME A SECOND CHANCE ….”

