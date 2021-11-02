French Montana Revisits Health Scare With ‘They Got Amnesia’ Album Cover

French Montana recreated a photo from his hospitalization in 2019 for his upcoming ‘They Got Amnesia’ album’s cover art.

French Montana harkened back to a difficult time in his life for his new album cover.

The veteran rapper shared the cover art for his upcoming They Got Amnesia LP on Monday. The artwork features a recreation of a hospital photo from his health scare in 2019.

“’THEY GOT AMNESIA’ THE ALBUM NOVEMBER 12,” he wrote on Instagram. “GRATEFUL TO BE HERE TO TELL MY STORY. 2 YEARS AGO THIS SAME DAY I WAS IN ICU FIGHTING FOR MY LIFE. LOSS OF MEMORY LOST FRIENDS LOST HOPE ALMOST LOST IT ALL…. AND WHEN I WAS DOWN I FOUND OUT ALL I HAD WAS ALLAH… HE PICKED ME UP AND GAVE ME A SECOND CHANCE.”

French Montana added, “WHILE I WAS TRYING TO BOUNCE BACK THEY COUNTED ME OUT, AND FORGOT EVERYTHING WE DID. DAY 730 ‘ THEY GOT AMNESIA ‘ THE ALBUM nov 12.”

Two years ago, French Montana was hospitalized after officers showed up at his Calabasas home to investigate a robbery. Authorities found no break-in but discovered him suffering a medical issue.

The Epic Records artist was dealing with dehydration, exhaustion, severe stomach pains and an irregular heart rate. He later admitted he’d been drinking too much and popping pills, including Adderall and Percocet, prior to his hospitalization.

French Montana is scheduled to drop his They Got Amnesia album on November 12. A tracklist for the LP hasn’t been revealed at the time of publishing.

View the cover art for They Got Amnesia above and check out the new single “I Don’t Really Care” below.