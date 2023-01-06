French Montana Had No Permits To Film In DJ Khaled’s Restaurant Parking Lot Before Mass Shooting

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

At least 10 people were injured when gunfire erupted at a French Montana video shoot outside of DJ Khaled’s restaurant in Miami Gardens.

Police are still investigating a shooting that broke out while French Montana was filming a music video in Miami Gardens on Thursday (January 5).

Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt said French Montana didn’t get a permit to film outside of DJ Khaled’s restaurant The Licking. Police weren’t aware of the video production prior to the shooting, which left 10 people injured.

“Any time you’re filming within the city, you should obtain a permit, or at least let us know what’s going on,” Noel-Pratt said.

According to the Miami Herald, a gunman stood behind a $400,000 vehicle and opened fire at the French Montana video shoot. Investigators believe there was return fire from the crowd that gathered outside the restaurant. Police found several weapons at the scene of the crime.

French Montana was not injured in the shooting. Security helped him escape without harm.

New Orleans rapper Rob49 was also in town for the video shoot. Various social media posts claimed he was shot in the gunfire. Police wouldn’t confirm if Rob49 was one of the victims.

Police haven’t determined a motive for the shooting. Investigators are looking into a possible connection to an altercation at a Kentucky Fried Chicken.

A witness said French Montana and Rob49 originally began filming their video at a KFC before a robbery took place. Production later moved to The Licking after the incident.

The Licking said it only learned about French Montana’s video shoot at the last minute. DJ Khaled’s restaurant provided police with surveillance footage in the shooting investigation.

“Our hearts are heavy and go out to the victims of this senseless act,” The Licking told CNN. “We were not aware of a video being filmed and found out last min(ute) French Montana was shooting a scene in the back parking lot. We have no idea what actually took place. The Licking restaurant has nothing to do with the incident and has given police the necessary footage requested.”

Police are seeking more information about the shooting. Authorities have asked witnesses to call Crime Stoppers.