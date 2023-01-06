Ten People Shot At French Montana Video Shoot, Rob49 Reportedly Among Victims 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Witnesses named rapper Rob49 as one of a reported ten people shot during a French Montana video shoot in Miami Thursday night.

A shooting outside a Miami Gardens Restaurant during a video shoot for French Montana has left multiple people injured.

The “Higher” rapper was filming a video outside The Licking restaurant on Thursday night (Jan. 5) in Miami Gardens. According to multiple reports, at least one person opened fire, leaving ten people injured.

Witnesses said New Orleans rapper Rob49 was among those shot during the terrifying incident. It is unclear whether French Montana was hit. A witness told TMZ the rapper was whisked away by his security.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene shortly before 8 p.m.

A law enforcement source stated there are three different crime scenes, although further details are scant at the time. Miami Gardens Police are yet to confirm the number of victims.

“We’re still working [the scene]. Yeah, there’s multiple shots, there’s multiple cases,” MGPD detective Diana Gorgue told Miami 7 News. “We’re still working. We can’t confirm any numbers at this moment, because everything is still fresh, and they’re still investigating.”

Four victims were reportedly airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center. No fatalities have been reported.

“We had a total of 10 [victims]. Four brought themselves to the hospital, and we’ve treated six transported,” a first responder said in radio transmissions.

French Montana was seen before the shooting, filming a music video, as footage circulated online confirms.

#NEW: Rapper 'CED Mogul' shared this video with @nbc6. He says shows #FrenchMontana and #Rob49 in the backseat of a car during the video shoot, and prior to the shooting.



Witnesses say #Rob49 was among nine people shot. @MGPDFL would only confirm multiple shot. #Miami pic.twitter.com/xHjCuIaI7H — Ryan Nelson (@RyanNelsonTV) January 6, 2023

One witness reported more than a dozen rapid-fire gunshots.

“At least 13, 14, 15 gunshots. It was very rapid, it sounded like an assault rifle,” Ced Mogul claimed.

“I took off running, and I was looking back, but I was like, ‘You know what? Let me just duck first, and then people started asking me, you know, ‘Can you help me?’” said Mogul. “When I realized people were asking for help, there was nothing you could do about it when you got shot.”

This situation is developing.