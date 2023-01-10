French Montana Puts Fans On High Alert For Max B’s Prison Release

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

French Montana provided fans with some info on when they can expect to see incarcerated rapper Max B get out of prison.

French Montana shared a major update about his longtime collaborator Max B on Monday (January 10).

According to French Montana, Max B will be released from prison in April. Max B has been locked up behind bars for more than a decade.

“MY BROTHER WAS FACING 75 YEARS,” French Montana wrote on social media. “HE TOLD ME TO TELL YALL HE ‘LL BE HOME IN APRIL ‼️ SILVER SURFER. Live from the can. Free the Count. ‘LEMONADE’ VIDEO .. Coke Boys 6 OUT NOW ON ALL PLATFORMS.”

French Montana’s post included a video of Max B in prison. The footage showed Max B in good spirits as he talked to his Coke Boys cohort.

“French, what’s good, my n####?” he asked French Montana. “I’m coming, baby. I’m on they ass. Boy looking good. I’m working. Got the weight off of me, the weight is up.”

In 2009, Max B was sentenced to 75 years in prison for his role in a deadly robbery. A judge later vacated his convictions, allowing Max B to plead guilty to one count of aggravated manslaughter in 2016.

Max B was sentenced to 20 years for aggravated manslaughter. He said his sentence was reduced to 12 years in 2019.