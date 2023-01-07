French Montana Hid Inside A KFC Restaurant As Mass Shooting Unfolded

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Video obtained by TMZ shows French Montana and two of his associates hiding inside the fast food restaurant and watching the event unfold from the door window.

French Montana and his crew were involved in a mass shooting on Thursday night (January 5). At least 10 people were shot as French Montana celebrated the release of his latest mixtape, Coke Boys 6: Money Heist Edition, at DJ Khaled’s Miami Gardens restaurant, The Licking. As the chaos erupted, the “Unforgettable” rapper evidently sought shelter in a nearby KFC restaurant. Video obtained by TMZ shows French Montana and two of his associates hiding inside the fast food restaurant and watching the event unfold from the door window.

French Montana and members of his team were desperate to find safety in the seconds following the chaos of gunfire in Miami Gardens … ducking into a fast food joint. https://t.co/0in1cEJ01P — TMZ (@TMZ) January 7, 2023

French Montana addressed the harrowing incident with a Twitter post on Friday (January 6). He wrote: “Last night, I was in Miami celebrating the release of my CB6 mixtape w/ friends at a local restaurant. We unfortunately were at the wrong place, at the wrong time when an incident took place that left people hurt. Our thoughts & prayers are w/ the victims & families at this time.”

French Montana was also filming a video that night, despite not having a permit to do so. Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt said explained: “Any time you’re filming within the city, you should obtain a permit, or at least let us know what’s going on.”

In fact, Noel-Pratt is adamant French Montana’s failure to notify authorities led to the entire situation.

“As a result of this disregard of the procedures, the unauthorized music video production led to an unfortunate situation,” he continued. “If the necessary agencies were notified ahead of time and protocol followed, police officers would have been in place to safeguard the community and assist with deterring and responding, if needed, to any situation that may arise.”

According to the Miami Herald, a gunman stood behind a $400,000 vehicle and opened fire at the video shoot. Investigators believe there was return fire from the crowd that had gathered outside The Licking. Police discovered several weapons at the scene of the crime.

New Orleans rapper Rob49 was also in town for the video shoot. Multiple social media posts claimed he was shot in the gunfire, but police wouldn’t confirm if he was one of the victims. Meanwhile, investigators are looking into a possible connection to an altercation at the KFC. A witness said French Montana and Rob49 originally began filming their video there before a robbery took place. Production later moved to The Licking after the incident.