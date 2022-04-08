French Montana Stars In Canada Dry’s Big Comfy Campaign

Canada Dry announced a new partnership with Hip Hop recording artist French Montana. The deal includes the soft drink company featuring Montana in the “Big Comfy” advertising campaign.

James Larese directed the “Canada Dry with French Montana – Big Comfy” spot. Montana’s longtime friend/music collaborator Harry Fraud provided the score. Fraud has also worked with Wiz Khalifa, Curren$y, and other acts throughout his career.

“It’s been so legendary to bring my creative vision to life in this collaboration with Canada Dry,” states French Montana. “A night in wouldn’t be the same without a comfy robe, slippers, and Canada Dry Ginger Ale by my side… that’s what we call a MONTANA PARTY.”

The 154-second clip features French Montana acting and rapping. Montana plays an infomercial host with a wig and a fake mustache. “Big Comfy” also features the Morocco-born, New York-bred rhymer taking part in an at-home party.

“Canada Dry has been a fan favorite for years, and the brand’s continuous growth is a testament to that. The collaboration with French Montana will remind audiences everywhere the joys of staying in and finding comfort by unwinding with Canada Dry,” says Derek Dabrowski, VP of Brand Marketing for Canada Dry.

Montana is coming off the release of his They Got Amnesia album in November 2021. His catalog also includes 2013’s Excuse My French, 2017’s Jungle Rules, and 2019’s Montana. The RIAA awarded Montana’s 2017 single “Unforgettable” featuring Swae Lee with a 9x-Platinum plaque.