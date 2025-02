Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Meek Mill and Fridayy shared an emotional studio moment ahead of their upcoming single, “Proud of Me,” from Fridayy’s upcoming album.

Meek Mill shared a heart-wrenching clip of Fridayy reflecting on the loss of his father last year, ahead of their upcoming single.

The Dream Chasers Records founder features on his fellow Philly native’s highly anticipated album, Some Days I’m Good Some Days I’m Not, set to drop later this week.

On Monday (February 24), Meek teased their track, titled, “Proud of Me,” with an emotional video of a conversation about grief. In the clip, Fridayy recalls the pain of losing his father, who passed away last January while he was on tour.

“Just watching ‘em die, bro,” he began. “Nothing you could do about it, bro.”

He went on to describe the devastating moment he saw his father after his passing.

“The last time I talked to my pop, his soul was out his body,” he said. “S### cold bro. Couldn’t do nothing about it, bro.”

Meek then shared his own experience with loss, telling Fridayy, “I kissed my aunt on the forehead. That s### traumatized me, it was cold as s###.”

The “When It Comes To You” hitmaker had just performed the first show of his European tour when he received the devastating news that his father’s legs were being amputated. Soon after, he learned of his passing.

“He died after the first show in Europe,” Fridayy told Meek Mill. “S### f##### me up.”

Meek noted in the caption that his verse for Friday is his favorite feature he’s ever done.

A snippet of his verse surfaced online, recorded during the music video shoot in Philly.

Meek Mill seen shooting a new video with Fridayy in Philly💯 pic.twitter.com/fDSoDO8rxM — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) February 5, 2025

Fridayy Reveals he “Cried Real Tears” Making The Song With Meek Mill

Fridayy also posted the studio discussion with Meek Mill, writing LISTEN!! I WAS CRYING REAL TEARS MAKING THIS SONG.”

He added, “I Don’t Like Showing This Side Of Me But I’m Show It Just So Yaw Understand What This Music Mean To Us!”

He then gave Meek his flowers, saying he was the “One Person I can Hear On It.”

Some Days I’m Good Some Days I’m Not arrives Friday (February 28).