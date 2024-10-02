From Baggage to Balance: Eve On Marriage With Maximillion Cooper 

Eve is opening up about her relationship with British entrepreneur Maximillion Cooper after over a decade of marriage.

Eve has been happily married to her husband, Maximillion Cooper for over 10 years, but it took immense healing for her to overcome the baggage of her previous relationships.

The Ruff Ryders rapper is opening up about her life and career in her new memoir Who’s That Girl? During a recent interview, Eve explained she struggled with trust issues in the early days before developing a healthy relationship with her husband.

“The first few years of our relationship, definitely baggage was there,” she said during a recent episode of the “Pretty Smart” podcast. “We were long-distance for a year. There’d be times where I’d freak out. Like he’d be in London, I’d be in L.A., the time difference is nuts – if he didn’t answer the phone I’d immediately be like ‘Who are you with? What’s going on?’”

However, Cooper would reassure her that she had nothing to be worried about. “He’d be like ‘I am not that person, I’m not gonna lie,’” Eve added. “It took me a few years before I could be like ‘Oh no, I believe him and yes this is such a different situation.’ Thank God.”

According to Eve, Cooper brings balance into her life. “He’s very good at like being two feet on the ground and I live in the clouds,” she added. “What’s nice is knowing that I can truly fully be who I am and not feel crazy for it because in past relationships when I would be emotional, he’d be like ‘What’s wrong with you?’…and I’m like ‘Is something wrong with me?’ So that is a great place to be. We are very honest with who we are with each other and that, I’ve never had that before. I always call it my grown up relationship.”

@daniellerobay We have all been there, right❔ Asking ourselves if we are “too much”. @EVE talks about the moment that made it all click for her in her relationship. – Full episode is avaiable now wherever you listen to podcasts. Video is also available on Youtube. ♬ original sound – PRETTY SMART

Eve Once Thought Their Relationship Wouldn’t Last

Eve married the British entrepreneur founder of the Gumball 3000 in June 2014 after four years of dating. In a 2020 interview, Eve revealed she initially believed their romance would be short-lived because Maximillion has four children from a previous relationship.

“In the beginning when I first met my husband, then-boyfriend, I was like, ‘This is never gonna last because you got four kids! How’s this gonna work?’ But then I met the kids and honestly was like ‘Wow, kids are amazing’,” she grinned.