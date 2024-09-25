“Janet Jackson Saved My Life”: Eve Recalls Scary Afterparty Experience  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Eve opened up about her first-ever time meeting Janet Jackson at a 2007 MTV Video Music Awards afterparty.

Eve recalled how Janet Jackson came to her aid after she was drugged at an award show afterparty in the late 2000s.

The Ruff Ryders rapper made numerous revelations in her new memoir, Who’s That Girl?, including one involving the singing icon. According to a snippet circulating online, Eve credits Janet Jackson with saving her life.

In the segment, Eve recalls becoming “hysterical” during a 2007 MTV Video Music Awards afterparty. She had left her drink unattended and suspected it had been spiked.

“Missy came in to check on me, but I was just unable to collect myself. Then who walks in, Janet Jackson,” Eve wrote.

However, despite it being their first time meeting, Eve claims Janet Jackson didn’t hesitate to come to her aid.

“I had never met her before, and so her first introduction to me was seeing me hysterical. None of that mattered to Janet,” Eve added. “She actually just sprang into action and told people to get aspirin, water, hot sauce, and a piece of white bread. That concoction knocked me right out of my hysteria.”

Untimely, Eve concluded, “So basically Janet Jackson saved my life.”

Elsewhere in her memoir, Eve revealed that Ma$e was instrumental in her decision to quit stripping and fulfill her dreams of becoming a rapper, and shared the motivational advice JAY-Z gave her following her debut album. She also recalled feeling so insecure about meeting Nicki Minaj before filming Barbershop: The Next Cut in 2016 that she went into therapy.

Meanwhile, Janet Jackson has been making headlines after making controversial remarks about Vice President Kamala Harris’ background during an interview.