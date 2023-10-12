From Battle Rap To Byrdgang: Ms. Hustle Announces She’s Signed To Jim Jones 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jim Jones reached out to fellow Harlem native and battle rap legend Ms. Hustle to ask her to join him at Byrdgang.

Ms. Hustle is proving that she’s as talented on wax as she is on the battle rap stage, joining forces with Jim Jones’s Byrdgang.

The talented wordsmith announced her new venture during the launch of the forthcoming album Jim Jones & ByrdGang 2.0. The Dipset member debuted the project at a private listening event in New York on Wednesday night (October 11).

Ms. Hustle, who has made waves in the music industry and comes with co-signs from Snoop Dogg and music with the likes of Jones’ fellow Diplomats member Cam’ron, says Capo reached out and they’ve been making music ever since.

The First Lady of the Ultimate Rap League didn’t hesitate when Jones asked her to come to the studio. “You know it’s a Harlem thing,” Ms. Hustle told AllHipHop’s Nikki Duncan Smith at the listening event.

“Jim is so dope, he’s so attentive to all his artists, he actually cares,“ she added. “Individually he wants to see us win, he wants to see us win as a team. He’s always about support.”

While Ms. Hustle’s work ethic is undeniable, she claims nobody works harder than Jim Jones.

“We go studio every day knocking out records,” she explained, adding that his drive encourages her to keep working and avoid complacency.

Hustle also praised her fellow Byrdgang members, stating, “everybody’s dope individually,” despite their differences. “I don’t have to dumb myself down,” Hustle said, adding that Jones gives her the freedom to explore her artistry.

Ms. Hustle Talks Jim Jones and Joining Byrdgang

Hustle also revealed that she’s working on a song with fellow Byrdgang rapper and Harlem representative, YellowTapee.

After writing her first rap as a diss track when she was jumped as a teen, YellowTapee began working seriously on her craft in 2020. She kept churning out freestyles and was soon noticed by Jim Jones.

“I started taking it serious, serious,” she explained. However, despite his pleas for her to come to the studio, it took her a year to find the courage to join him, and she hasn’t looked back since. Check out her interview below.

Nikki Duncan Smith also caught up with Jim Jones to give him his flowers for opening doors for other artists.

ByrdGang 2.0. is slated for release on October 20. As well as Jim Jones and Byrdgang, guest features include Melii, Fivio Foreign and Capella Grey.