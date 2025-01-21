From Rap To Reflection: Big Sean’s Book “Go Higher” Goes Big On Purpose

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Big Sean elevates personal growth with *Go Higher*, channeling his life lessons into a roadmap for success and inner peace.

Big Sean is leveling up once again—this time, as an author.

The multi-platinum rapper, entrepreneur, and philanthropist has just dropped *Go Higher: Five Practices for Purpose, Success, and Inner Peace*, a powerful guide to personal growth and fulfillment.

Available in print, ebook, and audiobook formats—narrated by Sean himself via Simon & Schuster Audio—the book outlines five transformative practices: accepting, strategizing, trying, trusting, and manifesting.

Drawing from his own journey, Sean offers readers tools for self-discovery, including journaling prompts, affirmations, meditation techniques, and self-reflection exercises.

To mark the book’s release, Sean announced via Instagram that all proceeds from sales through the end of February will go to victims of the recent Los Angeles wildfires.

This act of generosity aligns with his longstanding dedication to community support. Acclaimed wellness expert Deepak Chopra offered high praise for the book.

“In *Go Higher*, Big Sean explores the essential elements of personal growth and fulfillment. Through the practices of accepting, strategizing, trying, trusting, and manifestation, he offers a thoughtful guide to achieving inner peace and purposeful success. Each chapter provides valuable insights and practical steps for those looking to deepen their self-awareness and elevate their lives,” Chopra said.

The Detroit native has long emphasized mindfulness and intention in his life and career, and this latest endeavor cements his commitment to inspiring others.

Grab the audiobook for a soulful and motivating narration that feels like a one-on-one conversation with the hip-hop star.

Proceeds will support a meaningful cause, ensuring your purchase helps uplift those in need.