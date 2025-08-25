From the Booth to the Bookstore: Sirr Jones Drops Urban Novel “The Kiosk”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sirr Jones dropped his debut novel The Kiosk, a gritty tale dubbed Snowfall meets The Wire, now available on Amazon.

Fresh off a #1 album in the U.K. and making noise as a filmmaker, Sirr Jones is back with a new kind of drop — this time, not on streaming platforms but on the page.

His debut urban fiction novel, The Kiosk, is already being called Snowfall meets The Wire in book form.

The story follows Malik Jordan, a hustler who touches down in Los Angeles with nothing but a duffel bag and a dream.

Instead of the block, Malik finds himself grinding in the mall at a shoe-cleaner kiosk, where survival means selling, scheming, and staying sharp.

From late-night studio vibes to the chaos of mall hustle culture, The Kiosk captures the streets in a way readers haven’t seen before.

“This story is about ambition, survival, and the choices that define us. It’s raw, it’s real, and it’s meant to feel like a movie on the page,” says Jones.

With film credits like Continuing to Win – The Ronald ‘BB’ Shavers Story and his own B3GTV Network pushing original urban content, Sirr Jones is building an empire across music, film, and now books.

The Kiosk proves his storytelling doesn’t stop at the booth or the camera — it runs deep through every medium.

The Kiosk is available now on Amazon.



For more info, visit www.thekioskseries.com and Follow Sirr Jones: @sirrjones909 Media Contact:The Kiosk Series📧 [email protected]