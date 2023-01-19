Fugees Rapper Pras Set To Subpoena Former Presidents Obama And Trump

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Rapper allegedly believed using the money to fund presidential campaigns could stop the investigation into his foreign money affairs.

Rapper Pras Michel, one-third of the history-making group The Fugees, is still fighting for his freedom.

As AllHipHop.com reported, in 2019, the “Ghetto Superstar” chart-topper was indicted of charges that claimed he conspired with a Malaysian businessman to defraud the U.S. government.

He also allegedly made foreign campaign contributions, using money from businessman Jho Low to illegally transfer $21 million to the artist in 2012.

The Week says Michel in turn allegedly laundered a portion of the money as a donation to Obama’s re-election campaign.

A new indictment, filed in 2022, said he did the same also for Trump’s re-election campaign, as a strategy to buy favor with higher-ups who could stop the Justice Department from looking going through with an investigation into his money affairs.

Now, he plans to subpoena both past presidents to testify on his behalf.

On Tuesday, Jan. 17, his lawyer David Kenner said, “We’re planning on calling former President Trump and former President Obama. These subpoenas are going out for service today.”

Kenner did not explain what their testimony might be but added, “I believe it’s all relevant.”

The Justice Department attorney John Keller said in court, “The government is not intending to call any former presidents.”

He noted to subpoena the former presidents may unnecessarily delay the trial.