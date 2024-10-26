Funk Flex Threatens Shyne Over Diddy “Fall Guy” Claims: “I’m Going To Expose You”

Not only does the veteran radio personality insist Shyne isn’t telling the truth, he also calls him a handful of derogatory names.

Funkmaster Flex went off on former Bad Boy Records artist Shyne over comments he made about the infamous 1999 Manhattan nightclub shooting involving Diddy.

An audio clip making the rounds online finds the veteran radio personality slamming Shyne for saying he was the “fall guy” for Diddy. Not only does Funk Flex insist Shyne isn’t telling the truth, he also calls him a handful of derogatory names.

“When somebody tries to say they the scapegoat or they was used… it’s been bothering me,” he begins. “And I’m gonna keep it a buck. Shyne, I love you bro, and I know what you’ve been though—no I don’t—but you’re a liar. You’re a stone-cold faced liar, Shyne.

“First of all, you remember when D-Rock had to beat you up in that studio ‘cause you were feeling yourself? You lucky you signed to Bad Boy ‘cause if you did not sign to Bad Boy and you signed to Def Jam or anywhere else they were gonna pound you out like the day they beat you up at that studio.”

Funk Flex goes on to suggest Shyne is nothing more than a hypocrite, saying he was on site the day Diddy was honored with New York’s Key to the City.

“You can’t lie with me around, bruh,” he continues. “And I’m gonna tell you something else Shyne. If you hated Puff so much, when he got the key to the city, you were in the trailer, sucker. You’re a sucker. I can’t stand you. You got no guts. You went to jail ‘cause you took out your guns ‘cause you were scared to get punched in the face by some dudes that you knew that was your people that you jerked.

“You jerked them ‘cause you were signed to them first. You were signed to those dudes first! I am going to expose you Shyne ‘cause you’re a liar. You can fool your country on who you are, but you ain’t fooling me.”

DJ Funk Flex goes off on Shyne’s new Hulu documentary trailer, calling him a liar and says he’s going to expose Shyne for claiming he was the scapegoat in the 1999 NY club shooting involving Diddy. pic.twitter.com/ta5DoQ1ttP — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) October 26, 2024

Funk Flex was trigged by a recent trailer for Shyne’s forthcoming Hulu documentary, The Honorable Shyne. The teaser begins with Shyne recalling being rap’s hottest new prospect. “Everybody that heard me wanted to sign me,” he says before revealing he became a millionaire at Bad Boy.

But then the shooting happened. Both Diddy and Shyne were arrested following the incident, but Diddy was acquitted of all charges. Shyne declares in the trailer, “I was absolutely set up to be the fall guy.” He adds, “I spent 10 years in prison, but I was able to move on. There’s a time to pivot, there’s a time to transition.”

Shyne served more than 10 years in prison for the shooting but maintains his innocence. He’s currently focused on his political career. In both June 2021 and February 2022, he was appointed the Opposition Leader in the House of Representatives and the leader of the Belize United Democratic Party.

He returned to the United States for a state visit in August 2021, meeting with several U.S. politicians. In August 2021, the Atlanta City Council dесlаrеd the 20th Ѕhуnе Ваrrоw Dау “fоr hіѕ dеdісаtіоn, соmmіtmеnt аnd ѕеrvісе tо the grеаt реорlе оf Веlіzе.” He hopes to be elected Belize’s next prime minister in 2025.