Shyne Insists He Was “Set Up To Be The Fall Guy” In 1999 Shooting Diddy Cleared Of

A new trailer for the Hulu documentary “The Honorable Shyne” sees Shyne opening up about the New York nightclub shooting.

Former rapper Jamal “Shyne” Barrow is set to open up about the infamous New York nightclub shooting that changed his life in a new Hulu documentary, The Honorable Shyne.

The former Bad Boy artist turned politician maintains his innocence over the 1999 shooting that saw him spend nearly 10 years of his life behind bars. Both Sean “Diddy” Combs and Shyne were arrested following the incident, but Diddy was acquitted of all charges. In the trailer for the new documentary, Shyne declares, “I was absolutely set up to be the fall guy” for the crime.

“I spent ten years in prison but I was able to move on,” Shyne explained. “There’s a time to pivot, there’s a time to transition.”

Diddy insists he was innocent of the shooting in one clip from the trailer. “I had nothing to do with a shooting in this club,” he said in footage from a press conference.

The teaser begins with Shyne recalling being rap’s hottest new prospect. “Everybody that heard me wanted to sign me,” he stated before revealing he became a millionaire at Bad Boy Records.

The documentary chronicles the sacrifices Shyne made in his journey from rap star to politician. Shyne is now Leader of the Opposition in the Belize House of Representatives and heads The Belize United Democratic Party.

The logline reveals: “His journey is one of redemption, resilience, and transformation. This documentary provides an intimate look at Shyne’s personal evolution as he navigates fame, incarceration and a return home to Belize, where he finds new purpose and strives to lead his country to a brighter future.”

Shyne Says Diddy “Sent Me To Prison”

Shyne addressed his relationship with Diddy last month after the embattled mogul was arrested for racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution charges.

“This is someone who in essence testified against me when I was on trial, when I was an 18-year-old kid just wanting to do nothing other than make my mother proud and make Belize proud,” he stated. “I was defending him, and he turned around and called witnesses to testify against me and he contributed; he pretty much sent me to prison.”

When asked about Diddy’s “freak off” parties, Shyne insisted he had nothing to do with his former mentor’s personal life.

“No interaction at that level,” he explained. Everything was strictly on a professional level.”

The Honorable Shyne airs on Hulu on November 18.