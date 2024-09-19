Shyne Claims Diddy “Destroyed My Life” As He Addresses “Freak Off” Parties

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Former Bad Boy rapper turned Belizean politician Shyne claims his relationship with Diddy was “strictly on a professional level.”

Former rapper Jamal “Shyne” Barrow is weighing in on Diddy’s arrest and charges, distancing himself from the Hip-Hop mogul, insisting their relationship was strictly professional.

The former Bad Boy artist turned politician spent nearly nine years in prison over a shooting at a New York nightclub in 1999. Both Diddy and Shyne were arrested following the incident, but Diddy was acquitted of all charges. One of the victims maintains Diddy shot her, and Shyne recently admitted, “I was the fall guy.”

On Wednesday (September 18), Shyne, now Leader of the Opposition in Belize, gave a press conference addressing his past relationship with Diddy.

“This is someone who in essence testified against me when I was on trial, when I was an 18-year-old kid just wanting to do nothing other than make my mother proud and make Belize proud,” he began. “I was defending him, and he turned around and called witnesses to testify against me and he contributed; he pretty much sent me to prison.”

Shyne Says He Forgave Diddy And “Moved On”

Shyne explained that he forgave him but denied Diddy funded his political enterprise. “This is someone who destroyed my life,” he added. “Who I forgave and who I’ve moved on and for the better interest of Belize because he was in a position at that time to give scholarships to maybe invest.”

A reporter asked Shyne if he participated in or knew about Diddy’s infamous “freak off” parties.

“I had nothing to do with Sean Combs’ personal life,” he replied. “No interaction at that level. Everything was strictly on a professional level.”

Earlier this year, Shyne addressed the surveillance footage of Diddy brutally beating his former partner Cassie Ventura.

“I vehemently denounce the repugnant behavior of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs captured on the video in which he is seen physically assaulting Mrs. Cassie Ventura-Fine,” he stated. “There is no place for violence against women anywhere on the planet.”