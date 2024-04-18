Shyne Insists He Was Diddy’s “Fall Guy” In 1999 Shooting As Pressure On Mogul Increases

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The infamous 1999 nightclub shooting case involving Shyne and Diddy takes a new turn with fresh allegations! Read more!

Former rapper Jamal “Shyne” Barrow is co-signing new statements supporting his claim that he was the alleged scapegoat in the 1999 Club New York shooting involving Sean “Diddy” Combs and Jennifer Lopez.

“I’ve been saying this all along,” Shyne told Channel 5 Belize. “Everyone knew all along that I was the fall guy…I maintained my innocence all this time. I said I was defending myself. I didn’t get into who did what.”

Diddy, Lopez and their bodyguard, Anthony “Wolf” Jones, were with Shyne when an argument escalated, resulting in three people getting injured. One of the victims, Natania Reuben, was shot in the face.

While Diddy and Jones were acquitted, Shyne was convicted of assault and gun possession in 2001. He served almost nine years in prison and was released in October 2009.

Diddy was acquitted of all charges, but allegations surrounding bribes and witness tampering loomed over the mogul’s head during his trial.

More than two decades later, Shyne stated that he continues to deal with the repercussions of that night, notwithstanding his transition from music to politics as a current member of the Belize House of Representatives.

“I’ve done my best to put it behind me and to move forward, but it certainly reopens the wounds,” he said. “I maintain that I never [shot] nobody. There were other guns there. I always said that that has not changed.”

Shyne’s declaration comes on the heels of victim Natania Reid’s recent vow to hold Diddy accountable for the shooting. Reid, who sued Diddy and received a nearly $2 million settlement, claims Diddy has harassed her since the incident.

Reid came forward as multiple victims accused Diddy of rape, sexual assault and other heinous crimes shortly before the Bad Boy mogul’s Los Angeles, Miami and New York homes were raided by Homeland Security.

Reid recounted the incident, claiming, “I watched him [Diddy] fire the gun. I’ve said it all this time. Everybody knew he did it. Not only did he [shoot] me in the face, he also set off a course of harassment against me for the past 24 years.”

Shyne, who serves as the Leader of the Opposition in the Belize House of Representatives and the Leader of the Belize United Democratic Party, reflected on his past with disdain and mindfulness, striving to focus on his political career and contributions rather than dwell on past grievances.

“The victims are vindicating me,” Shyne said. “Witnesses are vindicating me. But I have moved on. I’m not trying to relive that.”

