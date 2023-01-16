Funk Flex Unbans Tekashi 6ix9ne From Radio Show; Claims Lots Of Rappers Snitch

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Funk Flex explained why he’s willing to play Tekashi 6ix9ine’s music on Hot 97 after previously refusing to do so.

Funkmaster Flex declared he’s lifting his ban on Tekashi 6ix9ine’s music.

The longtime radio host revealed he’s now willing to play 6ix9ine’s songs on Hot 97 in an Instagram post on Monday (January 16). Funk Flex said many artists “cooperate with law enforcement,” which made him reconsider his 6ix9ine ban.

“IM NO LONGER NOT ‘NOT’ PLAYING 6IX 9INE MUSIC ANYMORE! (SPEAKING FOR MYSELF ONLY),” Funk Flex wrote. “OBVIOUSLY ACCORDING TO REPORTS… THE TREND AMONGST ALOT OF CURRENT RAPPERS (SINCE AND BEFORE 6IX 9INE) CONSIST OF COOPERATING AND TESTIFYING!”

The veteran DJ shared his thoughts a month after Gunna accepted a plea deal in the YSL RICO case. 6ix9ine recently trolled Gunna, who was released from jail while Young Thug and 13 co-defendants await trial.

Funk Flex praised Young Thug, Bobby Shmurda and several other rappers for being the “last of that stand-up tradition.” The Hot 97 host later added Jim Jones’ perspective on unbanning 6ix9ine in an update.

“[Jim Jones] EXPRESSED THAT FOR HIM THERE WILL NEVER BE ANY TOLERANCE FOR TESTIFYING AND COOPERATING!” Funk Flex wrote. “IN TODAYS ERA… JONES AND I MAY DISAGREE ON THE WHY OR WHY NOT THE MUSIC SHOULD PLAY OF PEOPLE WHO COOPERATE BUT WE BOTH AGREE THAT TIMES MIGHT OF CHANGED AND INTEGRITY IS FULLY LOST!”

