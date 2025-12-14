Funkmaster Flex To Assume Mornings At Hot 97 Amid Sudden Personnel Shakeup

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Funkmaster Flex stepped into an unexpected spotlight as Hot 97 lets go of Ebro and his morning show.

Funkmaster Flex has assumed control of Hot 97 mornings in New York City to steady the station after the abrupt cancellation of Ebro in the Morning.

The radio vet will fill the coveted weekday slot at WQHT beginning Monday December 15 as the station regroups. MediaCo, the company that owns Hot 97, confirmed to Radio Ink that Flex will handle mornings “until further notice.”

Flex’s move comes after a jarring end to Ebro in the Morning which wrapped without warning following its December 12 broadcast.

Ebro Darden, Laura Stylez and Peter Rosenberg each confirmed the long-running show had ended bringing down a pillar that had anchored the station since 2012. The decision stunned listeners and industry watchers alike.

For Flex the transition marks yet another chapter in a three-decade relationship with Hot 97. He most recently shifted to the 5 to 10 p.m. slot in September after years of evening dominance.

The ripple effects stretched beyond Hot 97.

Audacy-owned 94.7 The Block also dismantled its morning lineup the same day, quietly removing Miss Jones and Ed Lover from its website.

The timing has sparked rumors that Miss Jones might return to Hot 97 where she originally built her radio career.

Ebro in the Morning has not been moved to YouTube in an effort to keep the brand alive outside traditional radio. Syndicator Superadio has also confirmed it remains in business with Darden, Stylez and Rosenberg on a new project currently being developed.