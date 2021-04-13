Funkmaster Flex Weighs In On DMX’s Passing

(AllHipHop News)
DJ Funkmaster Flex has added his tribute to the ever-growing list of friends and fans to salute DMX in an article for Rolling Stone, remembering his late “Do You” and “We In Here” collaborator as a “good guy”.
“(DMX’s close friend and former labelmate) Swizz Beatz put something on his Instagram that was very true, though maybe I didn’t realize it until Swizz said it: He said DMX ‘lived for everybody else but him.’ He did,” agreed the DJ.
“Do I think he was happy while he was doing it? I’m not sure. I always wondered what was troubling him. But you can tell when somebody has a good heart, from conversations, interactions, how they move. I always felt that from him. He was a street kid with a good heart.”
DMX, real name Earl Simmons, died a week after suffering a heart attack reportedly triggered by a drug overdose. He was 50.