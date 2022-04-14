Future Announces New Album Out April 29, Ft. Kanye West FKA Twigs & Babyface Ray

Future has finally confirmed the release date for his highly-anticipated ninth studio album, which arrives at the end of April.

Future has been teasing his fans with hints about his upcoming album for some time, name-dropping features, and suggesting the album is on the way.

Now the wait is over as Future confirmed his new album will drop later this month on April 29.

King Pluto took to Instagram with the announcement on Wednesday (Apr. 13), revealing the date of the as-yet-untitled follow-up to 2020’s High Off Life. “Date 4.29 title TBA,” Future wrote.

Earlier this month, Future hyped up his fans with a series of tweets teasing his upcoming new music with a request from fellow Atlanta rapper Young Scooter.

“Scooter said drop the album this month,” the rapper tweeted. “Major heat coming fast. Stay ready stay woke.”

Scooter said drop album this month 🤔 — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) April 5, 2022

Fans of Future can expect some heat on the project after this braggadocious tweet. “When the album drop ain’t no being humble…Da biggest,” he added.

When the album drop ain’t no being humble…Da biggest 🦅 — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) April 6, 2022

Then, just a few days later, Further dropped some more info about the album though he gave some specifics this time. He confirmed some of the features on the album, including Kanye West, FKA Twigs, and Babyface Ray.

YE on my album fasho — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) April 8, 2022

“Ye on my album fasho,” he wrote. “BABYFACE RAY on my album.” He also confirmed that he tapped producer Wheezy to work on the FKA Twigs feature. “Sum special if @wheezyouttahere put a beat around these FKAtwigs VOCALS,” he wrote.

Future’s last full-length project was released in May 2020. High Off Life went to number one and features Travis Scott, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert, Drake, Lil Durk, Meek Mill, Doe Boy, DaBaby, and Lil Baby.