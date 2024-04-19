Future Collaborator ATL Jacob Denies Dissing Metro Boomin

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Future and Metro Boomin are beefing with Drake in a rap feud that’s dragged Kendrick Lamar, Rick Ross and more into the mix.

ATL Jacob, one of Future’s go-to producers, shut down an attempt to instigate beef with Metro Boomin. A social media user baselessly suggested Jacob dissed Metro on Nicki Minaj’s song “FTCU (SLEEZEMIX),” which dropped on Friday (April 19). Jacob responded to the claim on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“F### NO we ain’t doing that,” Jacob wrote.

The instigator said her comment was just a joke.

F### NO we ain’t doing that https://t.co/wd4HBMhhNE — ATLJACOB (@atljacobbeatz) April 19, 2024

Jacob wanted to clear the air since Metro is currently involved in a contentious beef with Drake. Future and Metro ignited the battle when they released their We Don’t Trust You album in March. Future took shots at Drake on the project, but most fans focused on Kendrick Lamar dissing Drizzy on the song “Like That.” Rick Ross sided with Future and Metro despite Drake and Rozay’s history of collaborations.

Future and Metro unleashed more Drake disses on the follow-up album We Still Don’t Trust You. A$AP Rocky and The Weeknd jumped into the fray with their guest appearances. Drake fired back at his growing list of enemies with the diss track “Push Ups.” The opening line targeted Future.

“I could never be nobody number one fan/Your first number one, I had to put it in your hand/You p###### can’t get booked outside America for nan/I’m out in Tokyo because I’m big in Japan/I’m the hitmaker y’all depend on/Backstage in my city, it was friend zone,” Drake rapped.

He added, “Metro, shut your hoe ass up and make some drums, n####.”

“Push Ups” leaked online, causing fans to wonder if it was an AI-generated song. Drake ended the debate by officially releasing the diss track on streaming services.

Ross was the first (and so far only) person to respond to “Push Ups” via diss track. He bashed Drake on the song “Champagne Moments.”