Future Confirms “Mixtape Pluto” Album With New “Lil Demon” Snippet 

Future is gearing up to release his “Mixtape Pluto” Album confirming the project is “bout to drop,” following months of hints.

Future has finally confirmed the arrival of his Mixtape Pluto album after months of teasing the project.

Fans have been anticipating the project since May, when Future hinted at a return to his legendary mixtape run of the mid-2010s. It appears fans won’t have long to wait.

On Monday (September 2), Future confirmed Mixtape Pluto “bout to drop.” He also shared pre-order links alongside a hint at the album’s artwork.

Shortly after confirming the project, Future also dropped off a snippet and a visualizer for a new track “Lil Demon.”

Adding to the excitement, Travis Scott hinted at another Future collab, tweeting “MIXTAPE PLUTO,” shortly after the announcement.

Future and Travis Scott’s “TELEKINESIS” collaborator, SZA, is also rumored to make an appearance on the upcoming album, as is Playboi Carti.

Back in July, producer Southside confirmed he was cooking up something in the studio with Future. “I’m working on Mixtape Pluto with Future right now,” Southside told XXL. “I’ve been working a lot with Roddy Ricch, too. It’s a new sound, like a whole new vibe. I’m ready to get these albums out… get this music out and start doing shows.”

Future’s mixtape run recently sparked fierce debate on social media as users compared it to Lil Wayne’s 2006-2013 run.

Swisha House rap legend Mike Jones favored Lil Wayne, highlighting what they did after their “epic” feature runs.

“Both of the runs was good,” Mike Jones wrote in part. “But who Wayne put on after his epic run? & who future put on after his epic run? That shows real legacy as the game has to keep going and growing #YoungMoney.”