Users on Twitter have Future trending, as they drag his name for disrespecting Lori Harvey and her boyfriend Michael B. Jordan.

Future’s diss to Lori Harvey might be backfiring against the Atlanta rapper.

The “Dirty Sprite” hitmaker had some harsh verses for Lori Harvey, on his collaborative track with 42 Dugg titled “Maybach.”

42 Dugg leaked an unreleased version of the song featuring Future dropping some barbed bars aimed at Lori Harvey, her stepdad Steve Harvey, as well as her new boyfriend Michael B. Jordan.

So far, neither Lori nor Michael has replied to Future’s toxicity, but the Twitter mob has been defending them both, while dragging Future over his lyrics.

“Lori Harvey ain’t ever spoke or said a word that’s how I know she playa on a different level lmao she a heart breaker fasho,” wrote one user.

Another person added: “Lori harvey lives in future mind rent free and its hilarious.”

Others commented that Lori Harvey was lucky she didn’t have a child with Future. In fact, Future’s cold war against Lori Harvey comes as he gears up for a real-life court battle with Eliza Reign, the mother of one of his six children.

The rap star is locked in a years-long child support fight with Eliza after he denied he was the father of their child – until a paternity test proved otherwise.

It is doubtful that Future even cares about the negative reception to his unreleased verse on “Maybach.”

During an interview earlier this week, the rapper said he had “tunnel vision” which makes him oblivious to criticism.

Lori Harvey and Ciara when they realize they both moved on and did better: pic.twitter.com/VonCh3VugD — Zak (@zakeekinlaw) May 29, 2021

Lori Harvey whenever future mentions her pic.twitter.com/dYbqpXxTf1 — Timbo (@Iamthetimby) May 29, 2021

How does Lori Harvey make y’all so mad when we don’t even know what she sounds like ? Does sis talk? pic.twitter.com/vEakP35Q6d — Gossip Girl ✨☕️🤍 (@xoraveen) May 29, 2021

May the spirit of Lori Harvey wash over my life. — rowberry (@maletsemana) May 29, 2021

The way Lori Harvey got out of her relationship with Future without a baby. Whewww. The way we were all holding our breath. pic.twitter.com/UyuHMLN532 — 💕 (@reyginee) May 29, 2021

Future is p##### he ain’t trap Lori Harvey — 🇯🇲🇬🇭 (@EL_STACKS) May 29, 2021

Lori Harvey, Ciara and everyone else… I’m seeing a pattern and the future look problematic — The Bottle Hashira (@OhUwantMoe) May 29, 2021

Future realizing his toxic ways pushed both Lori Harvey & Ciara away and his disses no longer matter pic.twitter.com/UFYcWz60nk — alex (@AlexUlrichh) May 29, 2021