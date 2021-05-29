Future Heading To Court To Fight Child Support For His Child With Eliza Reign

Future is busy dissing Lori Harvey, while fighting off a paternity case with a model named Eliza Reign at the “same damn time.”

Atlanta native Future and the mother of his one-year-old daughter, Reign, still are not seeing eye-to-eye on child support.

Future, through his legal team, is asking the courts to set a date for trial to settle up issues surrounding the care of the child he shares with Eliza Reign.

The family court judge that has been assigned to the case had ordered them to work out their differences privately.

However, they have not and continue to bicker and take shots publicly.

The rapper, who is the father of six children, may be the source of much of the venom.

In 2020, he told the world Eliza referred to the little girl as a “check baby.”

As reported by AllHipHop.com, originally the woman had requested over $53,000 a month.

His response to that was that the baby was not his and that he needed proof.

After the DNA results confirmed his paternity, he offered to pay only $1,000. Not only did Eliza scoff, but so did the judge.

The judge determined that the “High Off Life” rapper should pay $3,200 a month for baby Reign’s expenses.

Eliza has asked for Future’s finances to be reviewed, subpoenaing his record contracts and business’ accounting.

She hopes new evidence will provide a reason for the child support amount to be reconsidered.

The fact that Future’s lawyers are requesting a date may help them move closer to resolve their dispute.