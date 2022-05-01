Future Takes Over The Charts Worldwide With 9th Album “I Never Liked You” 

Future dropped his latest album, “I Never Liked You,” and the release is currently #1 in over 58 countries around the world! Read more!

Future’s 9th studio album I Never Liked You is a runaway success.

The album, which dropped on Friday (April 29th ), is sitting at the top of the charts in countries around the world.

I Never Liked You is currently #1 in 58 countries on Apple Music’s charts. The rapper is on the top of the charts in countries like Nigeria, the UK, Canada, South Africa, New Zealand, Portugal, and the United States, where all 16 songs from the album dominated the 1-16 positions.

First-week sales projections are also in for I Never Liked You.

According to data gathered by Hits Daily Double, Future’s latest opus will move between 175,000-200,000 units making it the biggest first-week debut of the year.

The album is expected to debut at #1 on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart, giving the Atlanta rap legend his 7th consecutive #1 album.

I Never Liked You is receiving critical acclaim from critics and fans alike. The album features guest appearances from artists like Kanye West, Drake, Young Thug, Gunna, Kodak Black and others.

During an interview about the project, Future explained his vision for I Never Liked You.