Future & Kanye West Collaborate On ‘I Never Liked You’ Merch

Kanye West’s DONDA collective designed limited-edition merchandise for Future’s new album ‘I Never Liked You.’

Future and Kanye West continue to collaborate in 2022.

The two teamed up to create limited-edition merchandise for Future’s new album I Never Liked You. Kanye West’s DONDA collective designed the apparel, which went on sale on Monday (May 2).

Future’s merch includes t-shirts, hoodies, hats and socks. There’s even an eye mask to allow fans to recreate the look of the I Never Liked You album cover.

Prices for the DONDA-designed items range from $22 to $142. The collection will only be available for a few days as sales end on Thursday (April 5) at midnight EST.

Future and Kanye West previously worked together on their respective solo albums. Future executive produced DONDA 2 LP, which dropped in February.

Ye provided vocals and production on a song called “Keep It Burnin,” which appears on the newly released I Never Liked You LP. A music video for the track premiered on April 28.

Future also released a deluxe edition of I Never Liked You on Monday. The expanded version adds six songs to the album.

The deluxe release features collaborations with Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Babyface Ray, 42 Dugg and Young Scooter.

Stream the 22-track version of I Never Liked You below. Purchase the merch here.