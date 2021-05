Today (May 21), 42 Dugg dropped his latest body of work titled Free Dem Boyz. The fifth track on the Detroit native’s new project features a guest appearance by Future.

On the “Maybach,” Future namedrops the stepfather of his ex-girlfriend Lori Harvey. The Freebandz boss raps, “Magic City, I’m the owner. Tell Steve Harvey I don’t want her. One thing I never seen was a b#### that leave.”

The line about Steve Harvey appears to be a response to the comedian’s recent comments. During an appearance on the Ellen daytime talk show, he was asked about Lori’s current boyfriend, Creed actor Michael B. Jordan.

“You know what? I have tried not to like [Jordan]. I have tried to find something wrong with him. Because I got rid of all of [Lori Harvey’s ex-boyfriends]. All of them,” said Steve Harvey. “Some of them snuck in through the back door and lasted a lot longer than I wanted it to.”

Lori Harvey, 24, and Michael B. Jordan, 34, publicly revealed their relationship on Instagram in January. They became the talk of the internet during Valentine’s Day weekend after Jordan rented out an aquarium for the occasion.

Harvey and Jordan became the topic of online conversation again that same month when Baton Rouge rapper Boosie Badazz decided to share his thoughts about the couple. The 38-year-old southerner suggested Lori Harvey had slept with a lot of men before Jordan.

“Girls keep saying it’s ‘goals’ but this is not goals. We gotta start giving the bachelors, the men, who are running through a beautiful woman like this the credit, who not housing her, running through her,” said Boosie.

He added, “A lot of rappers want [Lori Harvey] because a lot of big dogs want her on their wish list. You gotta start giving the bachelors credit. People act like they falling, but nobody’s stuck. You only gonna stuck cause once you been ran through like that, you’re only gonna catch a simp, you ain’t gonna catch no street.”