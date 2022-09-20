Future Sells Off His Publishing Catalog & All Of His Biggest Hits

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Influence Media acquired the rights to Future’s publishing catalog from 2004-2020, including hits such as “Mask Off” and “Life Is Good.”

Future sold the majority of his publishing catalog to Influence Media for an undisclosed amount.

Influence Media’s founding advisor Rene McLean announced the acquisition on Tuesday (September 20). The company obtained Future’s publishing catalog from 2004-2020.

“Future is a cultural icon,” McLean said. “He continues to be a blueprint for impact and success in the music industry and has reinvented music in ways that no one has ever expected. It is rare to find someone who moves music and culture at the same speed with his distinct vocal and melodic style. His prolific career and continued popularity more than 15 years into the game is a testament to his undeniable influence on the contemporary music and culture landscape. We’re honored to be partnered with him.”

The deal included Future’s biggest hits, such as “Mask Off” and the Drake collaboration “Life Is Good.” The 38-year-old rapper partnered with Influence Media to ensure the songs were “in good hands.”

“I put everything into my music, and I wanted to make sure these were in good hands as I thought about the next chapter of these songs,” Future said in a press release. “I’m proud to partner up with Rene and the team at Influence Media and send a signal that this music has timeless value. My music is my art, and these songs represent some of the most precious artwork of my career.”

Influence Media was launched in 2019. The New York-based company is backed by BlackRock, Inc. and Warner Music Group.