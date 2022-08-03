Future Earns 150th Entry On The Hot 100 Chart

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The ATL representative adds his name to a very exclusive list.

Hate it or love it, Nayvadius “Future” Wilburn is one of the most commercially successful music artists of the last two decades.

The Atlanta-born rapper maintains a regular presence on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This week, Future reached an impressive milestone on those weekly rankings.

Houston-raised rapstress Megan Thee Stallion’s new single “Pressurelicious” features Future. The Payday and HitKidd-produced collaboration debuted at #55 on the most recent Hot 100.

The Epic signee now has 150 career entries on the Hot 100 chart. Only Drake (278), the Glee Cast (207), Lil Wayne (182), and Taylor Swift (168) also have at least 150 tracks to make the chart.

Nine of Future’s 150 Hot 100 entries made it into the Top 10 region of the chart. The 38-year-old southerner has two Number Ones throughout his run in music.

Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy” with Future and Young Thug peaked at #1 for one week in 2021. Future and Drake reconnected for 2022’s “Wait For U” with Tems. That song held the top spot for a week in May.

Over on the Billboard 200 album chart, Future’s résumé includes eight leaders. He earned his latest chart-topper when I Never Liked You opened at #1. That 2022 studio LP debuted with 222,000 first-week units.

2015’s DS2, 2016’s Evol, 2017’s Future, 2017’s Hndrxx, 2019’s The Wizrd, and 2020’s High Off Life topped the Billboard 200 as well. Plus, the Freebandz frontman and Drake’s What a Time to Be Alive also reached the pinnacle of the tally.