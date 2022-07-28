The RIAA Celebrates Future Selling 95 Million Units

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Freebandz leader is one of the top-achieving Hip Hop acts of all time.

Atlanta native Future has been one of the most successful stars in the business for the past decade. Ten years after his major-label debut album, the man born Nayvadius Wilburn continues to rack up industry accolades.

The Recording Industry Association of America recently recognized the 38-year-old rapper/singer for amassing 95 million certified units throughout his record-breaking career. That 95 million total includes RIAA Awards for 9 albums and 68 songs.

Recording Industry Association of America COO Michele Ballantyne and Epic Records Chairwoman/CEO Sylvia Rhone honored Future at an exclusive Soho House Miami Beach event. They presented the Hip Hop star with several RIAA plaques.

RIAA COO Says Future Is In An Elite Group

Future’s most recent studio LP, I Never Liked You, earned Gold status. “Puffin on Zootiez” is also Gold certified. The smash hit “Wait for U” featuring Drake and Tems crossed the 2x-Platinum threshold.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate that Future now has 95 million RIAA certified units spanning 9 albums and 68 separate singles!” states Michele Ballantyne, COO, Recording Industry Association of America.

Ballantyne continues, “He’s in an elite group – very few artists have achieved this level of success in the history of our nearly 65-year-old program. Congratulations to Future and his incredible Epic Records and Freebandz teams!”

Epic Records Chairwoman & CEO Sylvia Rhone, Future, RIAA COO Michele Ballantyne, Epic Records EVP & Head of A&R Ezekiel Lewis, Epic Records EVP & GM Rick Sackheim. (Photo Credit: Alfonso Duran)

The ATL Rep Is Close To Earning Another Diamond Award

Future released the chart-topping I Never Liked You LP in April 2022. His album catalog also contains other commercially successful projects such as 2012’s Pluto, 2015’s DS2, 2017’s Future, 2017’s Hndrxx, and 2020’s High Off Life.

“Life Is Good” off High Off Life is Future’s highest-selling single. The RIAA certified the Drake collaboration as Diamond (11x-Platinum). “Mask Off” currently sits at 9x-Platinum. The classic DS2 is 3x-Platinum. It is the southerner’s top certified album.