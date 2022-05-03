Future’s ‘I Never Liked You’ Sets 2022 Apple Music Streaming Record

The ATL rhymer added more tracks to the project.

I Never Liked You is on pace to be the best-selling album of the week. Future’s ninth studio LP reportedly collected 60 million streams in the United States on its first day of release.

Many of those streams came from Apple Music users. In fact, I Never Liked You broke a couple of Apple Music global streaming records for 2022.

On April 29, Future’s I Never Liked You broke Apple Music’s worldwide record for the highest first-day streams for an album released in 2022. The project also broke Apple Music’s worldwide record for the highest first-day streams for a Hip Hop album released in Spatial Audio.

Future linked with Kanye West, Gunna, Young Thug, Drake, Tems, EST Gee, and Kodak Black for I Never Liked You. A deluxe version of the Epic-backed LP arrived on Monday.

The I Never Liked You extended edition includes features by Lil Durk, Young Scooter, Lil Baby, Babyface Ray, and 42 Dugg. Future spoke about the deluxe during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1.

“I just really wanted to just keep feeding the streets, but at the same time, I already had picked the album and it was just like, I still had more songs that I wanted to put on the album,” explained Future.

Fans of the Atlanta-based Freebandz frontman can expect more songs in the near future. In addition to his own music, Future plans to promote tracks by acts like Lil Double 0 and Real Boston Richey.