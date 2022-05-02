First Week Sales Projections For Future’s ‘I Never Liked You’ Are In

The Freebandz leader is likely to earn another chart-topper.

Atlanta-bred rapper Future is almost certain to secure his eighth #1 project. I Never Liked You is on pace to land on top of next week’s Billboard 200 chart.

According to HitsDailyDouble, Future’s I Never Liked You will open with 175,000-200,000 first-week units. That range should be more than enough to make sure the 38-year-old rhymer leads the Billboard rankings.

A 200K start would be the biggest album debut for 2022. I Never Liked You reportedly brought in over 60 million first-day streams.

Previously, Future reached #1 on the Billboard 200 with 2015’s DS2, 2016’s Evol, 2017’s Future, 2018’s Hndrxx, 2019’s The Wizrd, and 2020’s High Off Life. Plus, What a Time to Be Alive with Drake reached the pinnacle in 2015.

Future has spent a total of seven weeks atop the Billboard 200. He also made it into the chart’s Top 10 region fourteen times throughout his career with sixteen total entries.

I Never Liked You arrived on Friday, April 29. The Epic-released studio LP includes features by Kanye West, Gunna, Young Thug, Drake, Tems, EST Gee, and Kodak Black.

After I Never Liked You hit DSPs last week, several songs off the project took over the Top 10 on Spotify’s Top 200 United States chart. On April 29, Future controlled eight of the Top 10 spots.

“Wait for U” featuring Drake and Tems currently sits at #1 on Apple Music’s Top 100: USA rankings. Future actually occupies the entire Top 10 of that daily chart at the moment.