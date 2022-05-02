Future Teases Deluxe Version Of ‘I Never Liked You’ Album

Is Future dropping an extended addition of I Never Liked You? It looks like fans of the 38-year-old rapper could get more songs added to the new project.

I Never Liked You arrived on April 29 with contributions by Kanye West, Gunna, Young Thug, Drake, Tems, EST Gee, and Kodak Black. Future took to Twitter this morning to tease even more features.

“INEVERLIKEDYOU to be continued at 10 am @lildurk @youngscooter @lilbaby4PF @MIABabyface @42_Dugg,” wrote Future on Monday. That post received over 4,000 retweets and 19,000 likes.

At the moment, I Never Liked You contains 16 tracks. Many of the songs from the album continue to dominate Spotify and Apple Music’s respective daily charts in America. For example, “Wait for U” featuring Drake and Tems sits at #1 on Apple Music’s Top 100: USA rankings.

Industry forecasters expect I Never Liked You to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. Future’s latest opus is presently on pace to amass 175,000-200,000 opening units which would break the 2022 record for first-week numbers.

If the Atlanta native adds tracks with Lil Durk, Young Scooter, Lil Baby, Babyface Ray, and 42 Dugg to I Never Liked You this week, the sales projections for the LP could go even higher. Future’s previous album, High Off Life, opened at #1 in 2020 with 153,000 album-equivalent units.