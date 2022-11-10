Future Sort Of Confirms He Changed His Last Name

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Future seemingly confirmed a viral story claiming the rapper legally changed his last name from Wilburn to Cash.

It appears Future legally changed his name.

Multiple social media accounts claimed Future’s last name had been changed from Wilburn to Cash. He seemingly confirmed the new name in an Instagram Stories post.

“Bag secured,” he wrote alongside a graphic featuring the name change story. “Da biggest.”

Future was born Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn. He has been credited as Nayvadius Cash on occasion in his career, per Discogs.

New name or not, Future recently made a major move when he sold the majority of his publishing catalog to Influence Media in September. The company acquired the publishing for his music spanning from 2004 to 2020.

“I put everything into my music, and I wanted to make sure these were in good hands as I thought about the next chapter of these songs,” Future said in a press release. “I’m proud to partner up with Rene and the team at Influence Media and send a signal that this music has timeless value. My music is my art, and these songs represent some of the most precious artwork of my career.”

Future sold off his publishing in an eight-figure deal. He said he partnered with Influence Media because he wanted his work to be “in good hands.”