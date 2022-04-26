Future Unveils Title & Cover Art For 9th Studio Album

Future’s ninth solo album is scheduled to drop on April 29. The project is his follow-up to 2020’s ‘High Off Life.’

Future disclosed the title and cover art for his next album on Monday (April 25).

The Epic Records artist announced his ninth studio album will be called I Never Liked You. The LP is scheduled to drop on Friday (April 29).

Future’s upcoming album will include collaborations with Babyface Ray, FKA Twigs and Kanye West, among others. The diamond-selling rapper said the project displays his vulnerability in an interview with GQ.

“I’m putting myself out there,” he told GQ. “Sharing my lifestyle with the world. Sharing my pain with the world.”

Future continued, “Sharing my ups, sharing my downs with the entire universe. I believe in the energy of the universe and manifestation. That’s why I’m giving myself, because I’m willing to correct myself. I don’t want to just…be wrong. I’m willing to give you all of me, so you can tell me how to build on me, and make me a better me. I always found a way to create around everything, man. I turn pain into diamonds. I do that with my eyes closed.”

I Never Liked You will be Future’s first solo album since 2020’s High Off Life.

View the cover art for Future’s I Never Liked You below.