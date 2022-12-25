Future’s FreeWishes Foundation Honors Legacy of “Big Mama” With Christmas Giveaway In Little Haiti

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Atlanta-born rapper Future recently gave back to Miami’s Little Haiti community with a festive gift giveaway. Read more!

Tis the season of giving, and Future, the Atlanta-born rapper and multi-platinum record-selling musician, helped spread holiday cheer in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood.

Earlier this week, he joined forces with City Commission Chairwoman Christine King and the Stanley Gabart Foundation to surprise families at the Little Haiti Soccer Park with a festive gift giveaway.

The rapper and Miami resident joined city chairwoman Christine King to hand out presents at the festival organized by King.

The event also featured holiday music, refreshments, and activities for the whole family to enjoy, thanks to Future’s Free Wishes Foundation, which sponsored the festival.

The FreeWishes Foundation was founded to give back to those in need, inspired by the philanthropic spirit of Ruby Nell Gates, also known as “Big Mama,” who was the maternal great-grandmother of Future.

The foundation seeks to honor her legacy by continuing to assist those in need and positively impact the world.

In addition to investing in lavish properties in Miami, including a $16.3 million mansion on Allison Island and a $7.5 million condo in the Bentley Residences, Future is positively impacting the city he now calls home.